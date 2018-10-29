– President Donald Trump lashed out anew Monday at the news media, calling it "the true Enemy of the People," and he again blamed what he called "fraudulent" reporting for anger that has led to a spate of recent violence in the country.

The president's latest invective on Twitter comes as he faces calls to tone down his public statements amid criticism that his attacks on political rivals and the media bear some culpability for the current climate.

"There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," Trump wrote. "The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame … of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!"

Despite his calls for unity, Trump has continue to target his adversaries on Twitter and in public comments after a series of pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats and a gunman massacred Jewish worshipers Saturday at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

In a separate tweet Sunday night, Trump said the media was "doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country."

"Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!" Trump added.

During an appearance on CNN on Monday morning before Trump's latest tweets, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed Trump's continued targeting of rivals.

"The president is trying to heal the country," she said.