Trump competitive in key states

Despite low national approval ratings, President Donald Trump remains highly competitive in the battleground states likeliest to decide his re-election, said a set of new surveys from the New York Times Upshot and Siena College.

Across the six closest states that went Republican in 2016, he trails former Vice President Joe Biden by an average of 2 points among registered voters. He leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 2 points among registered voters, the same margin as his win over Hillary Clinton in these states three years ago. The poll showed Sen. Bernie Sanders deadlocked with Trump among registered voters, but trailing among likely voters.

The data suggest that Trump's advantage in the Electoral College relative to the nation as a whole remains intact or has grown since 2016, raising the possibility that Republicans could again win the presidency while losing the popular vote.

New York Times