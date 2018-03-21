WASHINGTON — Trump administration negotiators have a tough sales job as they pressure European allies to accept new restrictions on Iran: Even if Europe agrees, President Donald Trump may blow up the nuclear deal anyway.

Given a mid-May deadline by Trump, U.S. negotiators are working with Britain, France and Germany on a follow-on pact to address Trump's three major complaints.

First, Trump wants to penalize Iran for ballistic missiles, which weren't part of the original deal. He also wants to expand access for nuclear inspectors and extend the curbs on Iran's nuclear activity so they don't expire in several years.

But beyond those broad strokes, Trump has refused to give even his own negotiators a clear litmus test for what will be good enough to keep him in the 2015 accord.