NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has found something to like about CNN, and it's Anderson Cooper.
The president has been a relentless media critic during his time in office, particularly of CNN. But he said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that he watched Cooper host a town hall meeting with former FBI Director James Comey the night before.
Trump said Cooper was surprisingly tough and did a good job. Cooper declined comment on Thursday.
The president did complain about other CNN shows that featured commentators lined up against him, leading Fox's Brian Kilmeade to suggest he watch less.
