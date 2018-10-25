WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement on the cost of prescription drugs.

Health care is high among voters' election-year concerns. Trump has promised sweeping action to attack drug prices, both as president and when he running for the White House.

Administration actions have yet to show major impact on the cost of prescription drugs.

Trump was visiting the Health and Human Services department Thursday for what was being billed as a major announcement.

Before that visit, the department released a report that finds U.S. prices for the top drugs administered in doctor's offices are nearly twice as high as in foreign countries. Many are cancer drugs that Medicare pays for directly.