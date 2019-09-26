MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota for a reelection rally in October.
As impeachment talk swirled in Washington over Trump's handling of a call with Ukraine's president, his campaign announced Thursday that Trump will host a rally Oct. 10 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The president lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by just 1.5 percentage points in 2016, and he has frequently talked of his desire to win it in 2020. He's made several visits to the state.
Trump's success in breaking the Democrats' so-called blue wall in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania was key to him winning the White House.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump turns sheriffs meeting into pep rally
The Latest on testimony by the acting director of national intelligence and a whistleblower complaint (all times local):
National
Georgia's Price seeks Senate appointment after HHS downfall
Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is seeking a return ticket to Washington nearly two years after being ousted from his Cabinet post for excessive travel spending.
National
Nevada city council votes in man, questions woman's ability
A Nevada city council has voted for a man to fill a vacant seat after two councilmen questioned a female candidate's ability to do the job while raising a family, officials said.
National
AP Analysis: It doesn't take a crime to impeach a president
If House Democrats press ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, their case will rest in large part on the claim that he sought a foreign government's help, with hundreds of millions of dollars in aid in the balance, to dig up dirt on a political opponent to boost his reelection campaign.
National
Trump administration proposes historically low refugee limit
The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the United States to the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980.