WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Jan. 13 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.
The game features No. 1 Louisiana State University versus No. 3 Clemson, which is looking for its third national title in the last four seasons. Both teams are undefeated.
Trump has attended a handful of sports events in recent months, including Game 5 of the World Series, a college football showdown between LSU and Alabama, and the annual Army-Navy football game.
An administration official not authorized to publicly discuss the president's travel confirmed that he planned to attend next week's championship.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: Both Vikings lines played 'big-boy football' to beat Saints
The defensive line applied pressure to Drew Brees, while the offensive line gave Kirk Cousins time to throw.
Vikings
Cousins, Zimmer quiet skeptics in playoff win for Vikings
In their boisterous locker room in New Orleans after the overtime victory, the Minnesota Vikings roared in celebration when coach Mike Zimmer gave the game ball to quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Twins
Red Sox attendant accused of sexual assault at youth prison
One of two men charged with repeatedly raping a teenage boy at New Hampshire's youth detention center in the late 1990s went on to work as a clubhouse attendant for the Boston Red Sox, who suspended him when the club learned of the allegations, the team told The Associated Press on Monday.
Twins
Reds agree to $21 million, 3-year deal with OF Shogo Akiyama
Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the only major league team that hasn't had a player born in Japan.
Wild
Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette
Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.