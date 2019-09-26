LONDON — U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company has received approval for a major housing development on property in Scotland where one of his golf courses is located.
Councilors in Aberdeenshire granted the Trump Organization permission Thursday to build 550 homes on the Menie Estate, home of the Trump International Golf Links course.
The approval will also allow the Trump Organization to build more retail and leisure facilities.
The council's planning committee had recommended the application for approval. It said the expansion "would still result in development that will provide economic and social benefit to the local area and region."
