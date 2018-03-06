NEW YORK — The Trump Organization says replicas of the presidential seal displayed at one of its golf clubs were given to the company by club members and have since been removed.

The president's company says in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that a "small group" of members who are "incredible fans" of the president presented the plaques in honor of President's Day weekend. Under federal law, the seal can only be used for official government business.

The Trump Organization statement appears to contradict a story Monday by news organizations ProPublica and WNYC that reviewed order forms to the manufacturer of the plaques listing "Trump International" as the customer. That story says the plaques were used on Trump golf courses as tee markers.