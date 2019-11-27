A former conservative talk radio host and naval intelligence officer who suggested dropping nuclear bombs on Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks now works on arms control issues at the State Department, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Frank Wuco, a senior adviser at the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, came under scrutiny last year when his comments involving the promotion of far-right conspiracy theories surfaced — including debunked claims that former President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and former CIA Director John Brennan converted to Islam.

When a CNN investigation unearthed the remarks last year, Wuco was working at the Department of Homeland Security. A spokesman said the comments had “no bearing on his ability to perform his job for the American people.”

Wuco now works at the State Department, though some arms control advocates have questioned his suitability for arms control given his past remarks. The State Department declined to comment.

During an exchange on the Dougherty Report radio show in 2016, Wuco was asked why the U.S. doesn’t turn Syria and Iran “into glass already.”

“I don’t think it’s been our policy really to just start nuking countries,” Wuco said. “I think if we were going to have done that, my preference would have been to have dropped a couple of low-yield tactical nuclear weapons over Afghanistan the day after 9/11.”