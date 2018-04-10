MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump has formally nominated a Minnesota judge to be the state's next U.S. Attorney.

Erica MacDonald has been a judge in Dakota County since 2009. Before that, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in Minnesota for eight years, focusing on cases dealing with violent crimes, drugs, human trafficking and child pornography.

MacDonald's nomination to the top federal prosecutor post must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

If confirmed, MacDonald would replace Greg Brooker, who has been leading the office on an interim basis since former U.S. Attorney Andy Luger was ordered to resign last year, along with 45 other holdovers from the Obama administration.

A message left with MacDonald's law clerk was not immediately returned Tuesday.