– President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will nominate David Bernhardt, a veteran lobbyist who has helped orchestrate the administration's push to expand oil and gas drilling as the Interior Department's No. 2 official, to serve as the next secretary.

If confirmed, Bernhardt, a 49-year-old Colorado native known for his unrelenting work habits, would be well positioned to roll back even more of the Obama-era conservation policies he has worked to unravel since joining Interior 1 ½ years ago. He has led the department as acting secretary since Jan. 2, when Ryan Zinke resigned amid multiple ethics probes.

"David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived, and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed!," Trump tweeted.

While Zinke reveled in public displays of his affinity for the outdoors — riding horseback while on the job and touting his enthusiasm for hunting — Bernhardt is the ultimate insider. A former Capitol Hill staffer who served as Interior's top lawyer under George W. Bush, Bernhardt has made it his mission to master legal and policy arcana to advance conservative goals.

"It's a humbling privilege to be nominated to lead a Department whose mission I love, to accomplish the balanced, common sense vision of our President," Bernhardt said in a statement.

A former partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, he walked into the No. 2 job at Interior with so many potential conflicts of interest he has to carry a small card listing them all. He initially had to recuse himself from "particular matters" directly affecting 26 former clients in order to comply with the administration's ethics pledge.

While Bernhardt has deliberately adopted a low-profile while steering the 70,000-person department, he has used his expertise to promote the president's agenda at every turn. He is working to streamline environmental reviews to expedite energy projects, and has promoted overhauling the Endangered Species Act to provide more certainty to developers.

In an interview last year, Bernhardt said he immerses himself in the details of every significant policy decision because he knows they can have enormous ramifications for Americans across the country.

"I don't shy away from reading a massive amount of material before decision," he said. "And I don't, for a minute, not think about the impact that it's going to have for good or ill."

During the 35-day shutdown, he employed novel tactics to ensure oil and gas drillers could continue to obtain permits and national parks would stay open even as most of the department was shuttered. When trash piled up and human waste began posing a health risk at national parks, for example, Bernhardt instructed superintendents to tap fees these sites had collected to address their most visible problems.

Industry representatives praised the selection. Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said that like Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, Bernhardt is better prepared to enact policy than his predecessor. "He's done an excellent job setting and implementing policy the last year and a half, so it will be a seamless transition," she said.