WASHINGTON — The White House says a meeting planned Monday between President Donald Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to talk about immigration and security issues is being rescheduled.
In its update, the White House said the United States will continue to work with the Government of Guatemala on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to address the ongoing migration crisis. Guatemalans fleeing gang violence and poverty have helped fuel the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The leaders had planned to discuss how Guatemala can build a stronger economic relationship with its Central American partners.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
3M could face huge cleanup costs over substance in Scotchgard
Once marketed as making items ranging from clothing to cookware resistant to water, grease and heat, PFAS are being recast legislatively and legally as part of a public health crisis that could rival lead in paint and asbestos.
Local
Klobuchar scrambles to make cut for key third debate
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has taken out a slew of Facebook ads pleading for small-dollar contributions to reach a threshold to qualify for the critical third round of debates in September.
National
The Latest: Churches promise sanctuary from migrant sweeps
The Latest on immigration enforcement sweeps (all times local):
National
Biden campaigns as Obamacare's top defender
Joe Biden is taking an aggressive approach to defending Obamacare, challenging not just President Donald Trump but also some of his rivals for the Democratic…
National
Trump meeting with Guatemalan president rescheduled
The White House says a meeting planned Monday between President Donald Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to talk about immigration and security issues is being rescheduled.