WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Thursday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has talked with President Donald Trump about the possibility that the Pentagon could fund the long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said the two "talked about the proposal, potentially." But she said she didn't know when the conversation occurred.

White said that securing the nation is of paramount importance to Mattis.

When asked if paying $25 billion for the wall might hurt Mattis' key priority of rebuilding the military, White said the two agree that the U.S. military must stay the most lethal in the world.

Trump recently tweeted that building "a great Border Wall" is "all about National Defense" and he called to "Build WALL through M!" — the military.