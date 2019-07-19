WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is marking the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon with a meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts .
The White House says Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong will be greeted by Trump in the Oval Office. Armstrong, who died in 2012, and Aldrin made history when they landed on the moon 50 years ago Saturday, as Collins orbited overhead in their command module.
Vice President Mike Pence is set to mark the anniversary Saturday with a visit and speech at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
