PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the Dec. 3-4 NATO summit in London.
Macron tweeted that he had an "excellent discussion" with Trump on Monday evening about Syria, Iran and the NATO military alliance. They evoked "lots of convergences," he said, without elaborating.
The phone call comes after Macron claimed last week that a lack of U.S. leadership is causing the "brain death" of NATO and said the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.
Trump's preoccupation with defense spending has been a constant theme since he came to office in 2016 and is expected to feature at the Dec. 3-4 summit in London.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Nation
US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019
The 3-year-old girl traveled for weeks cradled in her father's arms, as he set out to seek asylum in the United States. Now she won't even look at him.
World
Asian shares advance as investors await US-China trade moves
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another record high.
World
Rainsy: EU trade move to bolster bid for Cambodian democracy
Cambodian exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy says the European Union's consideration of lifting trade privileges for Phnom Penh will add momentum to efforts to restore democracy in the country despite a government crackdown.
World
Polish parliament meets 1st time since populists reelected
Poland's newly elected parliament is inaugurating its four-year term with a ceremonial sitting Tuesday, after elections last month gave a second term to the populist conservative Law and Justice party.
World
Trump, Macron to meet after French president criticized NATO
French President Emmanuel Macron says he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the Dec. 3-4 NATO summit in London.