WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House as the two leaders explore ways to cooperate on defense and energy issues.
Iohannis arrived at the White House on Tuesday.
The Trump administration views Romania as "a particularly important ally," with aides saying Trump wants to show the importance of Central Europe to the United States as a security and business partner. The president will be traveling to Poland later this month.
The White House says Trump and Iohannis will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the end of communism in Romania and the 15th anniversary of its NATO membership.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting at Memphis church
A truck driver who threatened to "shoot up" a church in Memphis and said he was haunted by "spiritual snakes and spiders" people put in…
National
O'Rourke visits Oklahoma sites that were targets of violence
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has paid visits to sites in Tulsa and Oklahoma City that were targeted by violence.
National
The Latest: Public weighs in on guns after Virginia shooting
The Latest on a Virginia hearing on gun legislation (all times local):
National
Area 51 events in Nevada prompt emergency crowd planning
Fearing they could be overwhelmed with visitors, officials in the remote Nevada county that's home to the Area 51 military base have drafted an emergency declaration and a plan to team resources with neighboring counties and the state ahead of events next month tied to the "Storm Area 51" internet drive.
National
Trump looks to discuss defense, energy with Romanian leader
President Donald Trump is meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House as the two leaders explore ways to cooperate on defense and energy issues.