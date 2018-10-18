NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's lawyers are citing low TV ratings for a veterans fundraiser as proof he wasn't out to use his charity to boost his White House bid.
Trump's lawyers argue in court papers filed this week that he suffered a "significant media coverage deficit" by holding the event at the same time as a January 2016 Republican presidential debate.
The debate got about six times as many viewers.
Trump's lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss a New York attorney general's lawsuit alleging he ran his charitable foundation without regard for the law.
Attorney General Barbara Underwood argues the Trump Foundation became a wing of his campaign. She wants Trump barred for 10 years from running any charities.
Trump's lawyers say the lawsuit is politically motivated.
A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
