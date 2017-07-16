WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's attorney says there was nothing illegal in the meeting Trump's eldest son had with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign.

Donald Trump Jr.'s willingness to meet with the lawyer in the expectation of receiving incriminating information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has raised new questions about possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The president's attorney, Jay Sekulow, defended Trump and his son in a series of appearances Sunday on five television networks. He said repeatedly that nothing in the meeting was in violation of the law.

In addition to Trump Jr., others in the June 2016 meeting included Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, both of whom played major roles in the campaign.