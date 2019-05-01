WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a string of about 60 retweets in what appeared to be an effort to counter a notion that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has the support of all firefighters in the country, a sign of Trump's anxiety about losing union support to Biden in the 2020 general election.

Just days after Biden, the former vice president, announced his campaign to run for the Democratic nomination, the national firefighters' union endorsed him over a sea of candidates and Biden positioned himself as the best president for union workers, who supported Trump more than expected in the 2016 election.

Trump lashed out in between dozens of retweets early Wednesday, writing: "I've done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO!"

The volume of retweets was unusual even for Trump, particularly as his attorney general, William Barr, was expected to face difficult questions from senators Wednesday morning about his portrayal of the special counsel's report on his investigation into Russian election interference and whether Trump obstructed the inquiry.

That his focus was overwhelmingly on the firefighters and not the Russia investigation suggested Trump perhaps is more concerned about retaining support from union workers than he is about the impact of the special counsel in his re-election bid.

Typically, labor unions lean Democratic, but Trump garnered more support from union workers in the 2016 election than many of his Republican predecessors. Some union leaders attribute this to his populist messages on the economy resonating with union voters.

After the 2016 election, the president of the United Steelworkers union, which endorsed the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, sent a letter to its members acknowledging the political divide of its membership and concerns about the slow economic gains since the Bush administration.

"Donald Trump used our own words to speak to these problems, and to the real suffering, fears and anxieties that so many feel," the union's president, Leo W. Gerard, wrote.

On Monday, after the International Association of Fire Fighters threw its support behind Biden, a longtime ally of the labor union, Trump appeared to dismiss the endorsement and pit union members against union leadership.

"The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me. Some things never change!" he wrote on Twitter.

Since Biden officially joined a crowded field of now 20 Democrats competing to win the party's nomination, Trump has narrowed his focus on Biden, the front-runner in recent polls, calling him, "Sleepy Joe" and "not the brightest light bulb."

It was no coincidence that Biden gave his first speech as a 2020 presidential contender Monday in Pennsylvania — a state that is critical to Democratic efforts to reclaim the Oval Office next year. In 2016, Democrats lost the state to Trump by 44,000 votes.

"I make no apologies. I am a union man. Period," Biden said in his speech.

In a Twitter post Monday, Trump wrote that Biden "obviously doesn't know that Pennsylvania is having one of the best economic years in its history, with lowest unemployment EVER, a now thriving Steel Industry (that was dead) & great future."