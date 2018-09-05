WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said terrorism, Syria and Yemen were among the topics of discussion during a White House meeting Wednesday with the emir of Kuwait.
Trump said Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was a "very special friend" of his, while the 89-year-old Kuwaiti ruler said he was "very happy" to meet Trump for the third time in nearly a year.
The president said the U.S. and Kuwait practice "large-scale" trade and investment, and work together against terrorism. He declared Kuwait a "great partner" in that effort.
The emir said before the meeting that he and Trump would also discuss trade and investment, and cooperation on the military, energy and education.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump wants op-ed writer turned over 'at once!'
The Latest on an unsigned op-ed in the New York Times from a senior White House administration official sounding an alarm about President Donald Trump's "amorality" and "impetuous" leadership style (all times local):
National
Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:___Sept. 4The Baltimore Sun on an endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick:If President Donald Trump…
National
Times grants anonymity to administration official for essay
The New York Times took the unusual step of granting anonymity to a senior Trump administration official to write a searing column that said people who work for the president are trying to protect the country from his worst impulses.
National
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey keeps his cool before Congress
A chill, bearded and nose-ringed Jack Dorsey appeared unflappable as he faced hours of questioning from members of Congress Wednesday on issues as wide-ranging as…
National
'Treason?" Trump blasts op-ed from anonymous senior official
In a striking anonymous broadside, a senior Trump administration official wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times claiming to be part of a group of people "working diligently from within" to impede President Donald Trump's "worst inclinations" and ill-conceived parts of his agenda.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.