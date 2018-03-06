WASHINGTON — Former reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore" — except for him. Just kidding, the president hastened to add.
Viewership of Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people.
According to the Nielsen company, that's a 20 percent drop from the 33 million people who watched last year's show.
Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"
Sunday's broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed at the White House.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Washington legislators tackle homelessness for those on aid
Mindy Woods fought her way out of homelessness.
National
West Virginia leaders reach deal to end teachers strike
Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia's Republican leaders tentatively agreed Tuesday to end the state's nine-day teachers' walkout by giving 5 percent raises to not just teachers, but all state workers.
National
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry resigned Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge, a month after the rising Democratic star admitted to an affair with her bodyguard.
National
Dems: Did EPA security staffer steer contract to associate?
Senate Democrats are pressing Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt on whether a key member of his taxpayer-funded security team improperly steered a government contract to a personal business associate.
National
The Latest: Nashville mayor resigns following affair
The Latest on the Nashville mayor's resignation (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.