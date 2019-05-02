WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aimed at boosting the nation's cybersecurity workforce.

The order requires the government to provide better access to cybersecurity skills training, to identify the most skilled workers and to help advance careers.

Trump says there are more than 300,000 cybersecurity job vacancies in the workforce and those openings must be filled to protect the country.

Cybersecurity is critically important to election security as well as the, protection of banking, utilities and other infrastructure. Officials say Russia, China, Iran and other countries are constantly trying to break in to systems.

The order allows federal workers to do rotations at the Homeland Security Department's cybersecurity agency, and also gives experts there a chance to see how other government agencies function.