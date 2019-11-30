– Donald Trump just can’t seem to stay away from British politics. He’s fired off comments on topics ranging from his low opinion of a British ambassador to Brexit to how his Trump-branded golf course in Scotland “furthers U.K. relations.”

So there’s little surprise that the American president is playing an outsize role in Britain’s upcoming elections — for good or bad, depending.

In Britain, more than any other country aside from the United States, Trump has sought to bolster his political allies and trash his detractors.

In so doing, he has blithely crossed traditional red lines. In late October, Trump phoned in to a talk radio show hosted by a friend, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, to dump on leftist Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn.

“So bad for your country, so bad. He’d take you in such a bad way,” Trump said of Corbyn. “He’d take you into such bad places.”

British officials have been taken aback by such overt election interference by a close ally.

But in an act of political jujitsu, Corbyn embraced the fight, tweeting out Trump’s harsh remarks as he sought to weaponize the U.S. president’s deep unpopularity among Britons for his own aims.

Now, with the Dec. 12 election just days away, Trump is headed here again.

The president is due in London on Tuesday and Wednesday for a NATO summit — complete with a reception at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election team is bracing for what comes. Corbyn’s team hopes to pounce.

At his rallies, Corbyn asserts that Trump has formed a dark alliance with Johnson.

To critics such as Corbyn, Trump is offering a devil’s bargain, dangling a post-Brexit free-trade agreement under which British supermarket shelves would be stocked with “chlorinated chickens” and hormone-injected beef from America — products that are banned under the more stringent food safety rules of the European Union.

On Friday, Johnson tried to diplomatically dissuade the U.S. president from offering his opinions on domestic affairs. “What we don’t do traditionally as loving allies and friends, what we don’t do traditionally, is get involved in each other’s election campaigns,” Johnson told LBC radio.

On previous visits to Britain, Trump has been greeted with massive protests, complete with a blimp depicting him as a diaper-clad baby throwing a tantrum.

The “shadow of Trump looms large” in the election, said Jonathan Tonge, a professor of politics at the University of Liverpool.

Patrick Dunleavy, a political-science professor at the London School of Economics, said, “Of course Labour would love to run against Boris as Trump.”

Dunleavy said, “It’s a solid card to play.”

But, he said, Johnson is seeking to keep Trump at arm’s length. “It doesn’t win him any votes,” Dunleavy said.

If past is prologue, the odds of Trump intervening in Britain’s electoral politics again in the coming days are high.

In July 2018, on the eve of his first official visit to Britain, he told the Sun tabloid that then-Prime Minister Theresa May had foolishly ignored his negotiating advice and potentially jeopardized any future trade deals with the United States.

“I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn’t listen to me,” Trump said.