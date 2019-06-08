– President Donald Trump is increasingly blurring the line between America's national and economic security, enabling him to harness powerful tools meant to punish the world's worst global actors and redirect them at nearly every trading partner, including Mexico, Japan, China and Europe.

Over a few weeks, Trump has declared European and Japanese cars, Chinese telecom equipment and Mexican immigrants national security threats. Those declarations have given the president authority to use Cold War powers to inflict economic pain on countries through tariffs, government blacklists and other restrictions.

While previous administrations tried to deal with economic and security threats separately, Trump has deliberately mixed the two, viewing another country's trade practices as dangerous to the United States as its military abilities.

It is a view he has espoused since the 2016 campaign trail, where he pushed his "America First" agenda and vowed to protect companies that he believed were on the losing end of global trade. Once in office, Trump immediately pulled the United States out of the multinational Trans-Pacific Partnership and initiated investigations into imported goods, such as washing machines and solar panels, that he believed were flooding the U.S. market.

His approach has grown more aggressive over the past two years, culminating in an expansive view of national security that has plunged the United States into an economic war with nearly every trading partner, including longtime allies.

Trump threatened to invoke emergency powers created in 1977 to impose tariffs on Mexico, making him the first president to aim at a close ally a law traditionally used to impose economic sanctions on foreign adversaries for terrorism and other wrongdoing.

He has made heavy use of a 1962 provision that allows him to clap tariffs on imports that are found to pose a national security threat, most recently declaring cars from Europe and Japan a risk to America.

And the administration has turned to a Cold War playbook with China, blacklisting companies, such as the telecom giant Huawei, from buying U.S. products and drawing up new restrictions on the types of technology — like biotech and high-performance computing — that can be exported overseas.

"To this administration, everything is about national security," said Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Everything they can put their hands on falls under that framing. They use it as an excuse to impose tariffs in ways that would otherwise violate trade rules."

Trump says the approach is a response to years of failed diplomacy that did nothing to stop jobs, manufacturing ability and innovation from leaving the United States. His administration argues that the erosion of American industries presents a direct threat to the United States' future.

"We are reasserting these fundamental truths: A nation without borders is not a nation," Trump said as he unveiled his national security plan in December 2017. "A nation that does not protect prosperity at home cannot protect its interests abroad."

"Economic security is national security," Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said in November 2018 in a speech in Washington. "And if you think about everything the Trump administration has been doing in terms of economic and defense policy, you understand that this maxim really is the guiding principle."

Critics say the strategy is allowing the Trump administration to make an end run around trade rules meant to prevent the United States and other countries from ratcheting up barriers and falling into endless trade wars. Rules set by Congress and the World Trade Organization carve out wide latitude for presidential action based on national security, letting the administration erect economic barriers that it would otherwise be restricted from building.

But equating economic security with national security carries risks, including straining relations with foreign governments and turning already contentious issues — such as trade practices — into intractable disputes.

Republican lawmakers and business groups are increasingly warning about the administration's approach, saying that lumping tough, disparate issues together will chill relations with other governments and put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. While many lawmakers are generally supportive of Trump's punishing approach to China, they have been outspoken against imposing penalties on allies like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Europe, saying it will hurt U.S. companies — whose supply chains crisscross borders — and create bigger security problems down the road.

Trump was the first president to threaten tariffs using the emergency powers act and the first to invoke it to punish a close ally like Mexico. The law was used during the Cold War to impose economic sanctions on the Soviet Union.