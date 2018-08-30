WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is saying that he respects Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Speaking about his decision to tap Powell as Fed leader to replace Janet Yellen, Trump tells Bloomberg News that he put a man in the job whom he likes and respects.

But he indicated he is not happy with a string of Fed rate hikes.

Trump has previously complained that Fed rate hikes were driving up the value of the dollar which hurts U.S. exports.

However, he said in the Thursday interview that he's not sure that the currency should be controlled by a politician.

Trump's comments on Powell come after recent criticism in which the president criticized the Fed's rate hikes, saying they were hurting his efforts to boost economic growth.