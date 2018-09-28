WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting with President Sebastian Pinera of Chile at the White House for talks on the economy and Venezuela.

Trump was welcoming Pinera to the Oval Office on Friday for the conservative leader's first visit since he returned to Chile's presidency last spring.

Trump earlier this week imposed financial sanctions on members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's inner circle and suggested Maduro could be ousted in a military coup as a way to restore the country's democracy. Tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants are in Chile.

Chile has been watching Trump's trade fight with China, which is Chile's largest trading partner. Chile is the world's largest exporter of copper and its central bank has raised concerns about the U.S.-China trade and a decline in copper prices.