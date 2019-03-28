The Trump administration has delayed by another year implementing an end to immigration protections for Liberians living in the United States, the White House announced Thursday.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is spearheading the effort to preserve the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) program, which has helped thousands of Liberians settle in Minnesota and other parts of the United States to escape civil war being fought there since the early 1990s.

Ellison argues that Minnesota, which has one of the nation's largest Liberian communities, would see its health and social services industries harmed because many Liberians work in those sectors, which already are beset by worker shortages.

Minnesota is home to nearly 16,000 people who were born in Liberia or claim Liberian ancestry.

President Donald Trump, in a directive issued Thursday to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, said, "I have decided that is in the foreign policy interest of the United States to extend the wind-down period for an additional 12 months, through March 30, 2020.

"The overall situation in West Africa remains concerning," the directive continued, "and Liberia is an important regional partner for the United States. The reintegration of [DED program] beneficiaries into Liberian civil and political life will be a complex task, and an unsuccessful transition could strain United States-Liberian relations and undermine Liberia's post-civil war strides toward democracy and political stability."

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., whose west suburban district has a sizeable Liberian population, called the president's action "excellent news and I am thrilled for our Liberian community. They are our family and deserve admiration for their relentless fight for this DED extension. The White House has been responsive and helpful throughout this process and I am grateful to President Trump for hearing our voices and taking action."

While Trump has determined that conditions have improved in the past year, after decades of violence in the West African. this is the second time the White House has delayed the "wind down" for a year. The current extension was to have expired on March 31.

Ellison is leading a coalition of 10 attorneys general attempting to block Trump from ending the 12-year-old program.

A group of plaintiffs affected by the decision sued Trump and Nielsen this month, asking Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Timothy for a nationwide preliminary injunction to prevent Trump from ending their legal protections.

If Trump's effort to end the program ultimately stands, Liberians living in the U.S. under the program would have to return to their home country or be subject to deportation.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., wants Congress to enact a more permanent legislative resolution.