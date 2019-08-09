WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's received a three-page personal letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon).
Trump says he expects there will be more talks aimed at resolving the standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Trump on Friday described the letter as "great" and said it was hand-delivered to him Thursday.
North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests recently, which Trump said were all short-range missiles. Trump said Kim wrote that he was upset about ongoing U.S.-South Korea military exercises, which North Korea sees as a threat.
The president spoke before leaving the White House for fundraisers and his club in Bedminster, N.J.
