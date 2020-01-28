– President Donald Trump begins his re-election year in a more competitive position than he was last fall against potential Democratic challengers, aided by rising approval for his handling of the economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The state of the economy and perceptions of Trump's handling of it pose a challenge for Democratic presidential candidates, who have criticized the president's policies and focused their economic messaging on inequities between the richest Americans and everyone else and on alleviating the financial struggles of many families who are dealing with rising health care, child care or educational costs.

Despite Americans' concerns that the economic system favors the wealthy, the latest Post-ABC poll finds that fewer than half are worried about maintaining their own standard of living, a shift from 2016, when most expressed concern about losing their financial footing.

With just over nine months until Election Day, Americans see Trump as a slight favorite for re-election, with 49 percent expecting him to win and 43 percent predicting that his Democratic challenger will prevail. But those expectations are highly partisan, with 87 percent of Republicans saying they believe Trump will win re-election while a somewhat smaller 78 percent majority of Democrats say they believe their party's nominee will win.

The national Post-ABC poll tested Trump in six potential general election matchups and finds that registered voters nationwide are roughly split between supporting the president and backing the Democratic candidates. Neither Trump nor Democrats hold a statistically significant advantage in any matchup.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently favored by 50 percent of registered voters while 46 percent support Trump. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has 49 percent support to Trump's 46 percent, also virtually even given the poll's four-point margin of sampling error among registered voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., receives 49 percent to Trump's 47 percent, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stands at 48 percent to Trump's 47 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is tied with Trump at 48 percent. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 45 percent to Trump's 48 percent.

Among the broader population of all voting-age adults rather than just registered voters, most Democrats maintain at least slight advantages over Trump, with Sanders and Bloomberg leading Trump by eight percentage points and Biden leading by seven points. Warren and Klobuchar each hold slighter five-point advantages over Trump, while Buttigieg is roughly even with 46 percent to Trump's 45 percent.

The shift coincides with a rise in Trump's approval rating from 38 percent to 44 percent among the public overall, with 51 percent currently disapproving.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted by telephone from Monday through Thursday among a random national sample of 1,004 adults, 65 percent of whom were reached on cellphones and 35 percent on landlines. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The error margin is four percentage points among the sample of 880 registered voters.