BOSTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken foe of President Donald Trump, is delivering the commencement address to graduates of Lesley University in Massachusetts.

Warren is scheduled to address graduates of the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Art and Design at Saturday's ceremony in Boston.

Warren is a fierce critic of the administration. The president repeatedly has ridiculed Warren's claims of Native American ancestry, referring to her publicly as "Pocahontas."

The high-profile liberal is often discussed as a potential 2020 election rival to Trump. Warren has said she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she's also left herself room to reconsider.

She has refused to pledge to complete a second six-year Senate term if she's re-elected in November.