WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have received the official White House Christmas tree.

The 19½-foot (6-meter) tall Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina. Strains of "O Christmas Tree" played Monday as horses pulled a wagon carrying the tree up the White House driveway to the North Portico.

The Trumps walked around wagon to inspect the tree before going back inside the White House.

The fir is headed for the Blue Room, where it will become the centerpiece of Christmas at the White House. Volunteers spend the weekend after Thanksgiving decorating the mansion.

Smith's Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm provided the tree after winning the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest.