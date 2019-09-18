WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between their countries at the White House next month.
The White House says the Oct. 2 meeting will focus on furthering cooperation between the U.S. and Finland, including promoting European and Arctic security.
The meeting is taking place during the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Finland hosted Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Helsinki in July 2018.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Shots fired at courthouse in northeast Alabama
Officials say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a courthouse in Alabama.
National
St. Paul Public Schools settles teacher retaliation lawsuit
St. Paul Public Schools has agreed to settle a 2017 whistleblower lawsuit with a black former teacher who accused the district of retaliating against him for criticizing its racial equity policy that led to a reduction in suspensions of African-American students.
National
Los Angeles County seeks review of ruling on homelessness
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to join an effort to seek reversal of a court decision that restricts efforts to bar homeless people from sleeping on sidewalks in Western states.
National
Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. dies
David A. Jones Sr., who borrowed $1,000 to launch a nursing home company that grew into the $37 billion health insurance and health care giant…
National
South Dakota man gets nearly 32 years for ax slaying, arson
A federal judge has sentenced a South Dakota man to nearly 32 years in prison for randomly killing a man with an ax and setting fire to the mobile home where the victim was sleeping.