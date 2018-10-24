– As a general rule, presidents do not refer to themselves as "a nationalist" given the freighted history of the word. But as President Donald Trump tries to galvanize his conservative base to turn out in the midterm elections, he has adopted the label as a badge of honor.

At a rally in Houston on Monday night, he embraced the term as unabashedly as he ever has. "Really, we're not supposed to use that word," he told supporters in a nod to the usual political sensibilities that he relishes disrupting. "You know what I am? I'm a nationalist, OK? I'm a nationalist. Nationalist! Use that word! Use that word!"

Asked in the Oval Office on Tuesday why he used that word given its association with racist movements, Trump professed ignorance of its history but did not back off. "I never heard that theory about being a nationalist," he said. "I've heard them all. But I'm somebody who loves our country." Undaunted, he added: "I am a nationalist. It's a word that hasn't been used too much. Some people use it, but I'm very proud. I think it should be brought back."

There is a reason other presidents generally do not use that word about themselves. Typically, the term "nationalist" is employed by the U.S. government to describe political figures and forces in other countries that sometimes represent a threat. When used domestically, it is a word often tainted with the whiff of extremism, not least because a variant of it, white nationalist, describes racist leaders and groups. U.S. politicians traditionally stick with the safer term "patriot."

But in service of his agenda, Trump has enthusiastically embraced words and ideas his predecessors shied away from. He adopted the slogan "America First" to describe his foreign policy despite its association with the isolationists and Nazi sympathizers led by Charles Lindbergh before World War II, and he calls some journalists the "enemy of the people" despite the association with Stalin's mass murders.

In Trump's view, the history does not matter because terms like nationalist and America First aptly sum up his priority of looking out for the United States first, a message that resonates with crowds like the one gathered in Houston's Toyota Center. And if others do not like it, so much the better.

"Radical Democrats want to turn back the clock" to restore the "rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists," he said in Houston, where he was campaigning for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "You know what a globalist is, right? You know what a globalist is? A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what? We can't have that."

Trump's opponents quickly denounced his comments, saying they were not-so-veiled appeals to racism and nativism; the word "globalist," they said, appeals to anti-Semitism.

The embrace of the nationalist label comes during a midterm election season in which Trump has returned to some of his favorite hard-edge themes, particularly inveighing against immigration, both legal and illegal.

"For years, you watched as your leaders apologized for America," he said in Houston. "They apologized. Now you have a president who is standing up for America."