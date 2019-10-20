WASHINGTON — Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump has abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.

Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night after facing accusations that he was using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family.

He said his administration "will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately." He tweeted that he blamed Democrats and the media for the strong criticism os his plan