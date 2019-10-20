WASHINGTON — Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump has abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.
Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night after facing accusations that he was using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family.
He said his administration "will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately." He tweeted that he blamed Democrats and the media for the strong criticism os his plan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump has abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.
Business
Effort to deport 'Dreamers' gets pushback from Minnesota companies
On economic grounds, large firms ask high court to reject Trump effort.
Nation
Analysis: President who prizes strength enters key stretch in a fragile state
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, whose paramount concern long has been showing strength, has entered the most challenging stretch of his term, weakened on…
Local
Minnesota voters evenly split on Trump impeachment
Minnesota voters are evenly split on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but clear majorities believe that he lies and abuses his power, a new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll found.
National
Trump drops plan to host G-7 summit at his golf course
Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump on Saturday abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.