– President Donald Trump’s unproven allegation that his predecessor wiretapped Trump Tower in New York ahead of the election blazed a new path of political disruption Friday as he dragged two foreign allies into his increasingly thin argument that he is right.

Standing next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a White House news conference Friday afternoon, Trump declined to express regret for the accusation he tweeted nearly two weeks ago, despite some of the highest-ranking members of his own party saying they have seen no evidence that any such wiretapping occurred. Trump also passed on the opportunity to reject an unfounded report from a Fox News commentator asserting that British intelligence agents were involved in the alleged spying — even though White House officials had just assured livid British leaders that they would no longer promote the claim.

“As far as wiretapping, I guess by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump said to Merkel, referring to reports that the National Security Agency had tapped her phone in 2010 under President Barack Obama.

Merkel did not respond to Trump’s attempt at a joke.

The international incidents cap nearly two weeks of surreal debate over the president’s apparently baseless accusation that Obama personally ordered the wiretapping of his Trump Tower campaign headquarters, consuming the time of not only White House staffers but also Congress, the Justice Department, the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

In the days since Trump’s tweets alleging the wiretapping, the White House has called for a congressional investigation, declined to comment, dodged questions, pointed to media reports that don’t contain the information aides say they do and analyzed the president’s use of quotation marks — all while doubling down on his claim without providing any evidence.

Monday: FBI Director James Comey will discuss Russia inquiries at a public hearing.

As aides jumped to defend their boss, they often seemed to invent evidence as they went. In one instance this week, counselor Kellyanne Conway said televisions or microwaves could have been used as surveillance cameras in Trump Tower — a comment she later said was a joke.

In recent days, Trump and his press secretary, Sean Spicer, have said the president’s allegations referred to broader surveillance efforts, not wiretapping specifically.

Meanwhile, an Obama spokesman and several members of the Obama administration have publicly denied the accusation, and FBI Director James Comey reportedly urged the Justice Department to dispute it. In Congress, prominent leaders — including all four top-ranking members of the two intelligence committees — announced this week they had no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped.

On Friday, the House Intelligence Committee received a set of documents from the Justice Department in response to its request for materials regarding Trump’s accusation. The panel did not reveal whether the documents substantiate or refute the president’s claims.

Comey is set to testify Monday before the House Intelligence Committee. He has been asked to clarify whether the FBI is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election and alleged links between the Trump team and Russian officials.

Earlier this week, Spicer again attempted to buttress Trump’s claim by reading aloud a report from Andrew Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge and Fox News commentator. Napolitano claimed on air that three intelligence sources had said that Obama “went outside the chain of command” and used Britain’s main surveillance agency to spy on Trump.

Spicer’s quoting of the flimsy claim angered British officials, and a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said at a news briefing Friday — before Trump’s news conference — that they had “received assurances from the White House that these allegations would not be repeated.”

The British equivalent of the NSA is usually tight-lipped, but it issued a statement calling Napolitano’s accusations “nonsense.”

“They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored,” the statement said.