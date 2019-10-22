WASHINGTON — A prolific political fundraiser who donated large sums to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges.
The Justice Department says Imaad Zuberi will admit in federal court in Los Angeles that he falsified records to conceal his work as a foreign agent while lobbying high-level U.S. government officials.
He's also charged with tax evasion and making nearly $1 million in illegal campaign contributions.
Zuberi did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Actor Alec Baldwin campaigns for Virginia Democrats
The actor known for his mocking impersonations of Republican President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" campaigned Tuesday for Democratic legislative candidates in a Virginia election that is viewed as a warmup to the 2020 presidential contest.
World
Diplomat provides House with 'disturbing' account on Ukraine
Former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor, a diplomat who has sharply questioned President Donald Trump's policy on Ukraine, has provided lawmakers with a "disturbing" account, including establishing a "direct line" to the quid pro quo at the center of the impeachment probe , Democrats said Tuesday.
National
Anonymous Trump official writing 'unprecedented' inside take
The Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous essay about resistance from the inside has a book deal.
National
Trump donor to plead guilty to hiding work as foreign agent
A prolific political fundraiser who donated large sums to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges.
National
NTSB blames Miami bridge fall on design, lack of oversight
A Miami university bridge that collapsed and killed six people last year showed significant design errors and should have been more carefully monitored by the state government because of the project's complexity, federal officials said Tuesday.