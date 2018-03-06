– President Donald Trump pushed back Tuesday against reports that his White House is in chaos, following the resignations of senior staff members and as the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election meddling inched closer to his inner circle.

In a Twitter post, Trump said “people will always come & go.” He added, “There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

It was an odd defense for a man who has thrived on chaos and has used it as a way to both organize people and manage them.

In his tweet, Trump suggested more resignations may be coming: “I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection).”

The New York Times and others reported on the cascading chaos of last week, with the announcement of the resignation of one of his longest-serving aides, Hope Hicks, and the threat of another staff resignation after Trump announced a new trade policy against the advice of one of his top economic advisers, Gary Cohn.

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his security clearance downgraded, significantly limiting his access to some of the most serious national security issues the president faces. The White House also pushed back on rumors that Trump planned to fire his national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned early last year and is cooperating with the special counsel in its ongoing investigation.

The president’s tweet about chaos was one of several on a range of topics, including immigration policy and the prospects of a denuclearized North Korea. Trump was also critical of the Oscars’ record-low ratings. He said, “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore — except your President (just kidding, of course)!”