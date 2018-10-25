– President Donald Trump on Thursday denied a report that he often calls friends to gripe or solicit advice on his unsecure iPhones, allowing Chines spies to listen in and gain valuable insights into how to deal with the U.S. administration.

“The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it,” Trump said in a predawn tweet. “I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!”

The Times report, which prompted fresh calls from Democrats to investigate the president’s cellphone usage, said that Trump’s aides have warned him repeatedly that his mobile calls are not secure, and they have told him that Russian spies are also routinely eavesdropping on the calls. The Times said U.S. intelligence reports have indicated that Chinese spies are listening.

The intelligence community has long been concerned that Trump’s use of his personal iPhones potentially opens his communications to surveillance by foreign adversaries, including the Chinese and Russians, U.S. officials said.

“This was not a secret,” said one former senior White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about a sensitive matter. “There were lots of people who were worried about this. I just assumed that anything he said was being listened to by a friend, a frenemy or all of the above.”

In a second tweet on the subject, Trump insisted his cellphone usage is rare. “I like Hard Lines,” he wrote.

The Times said that aides had pressured Trump into using his secure White House landline more often lately but that he has still refused to give up his iPhones.

A Chinese official also denied the Times report.

The Times issued a statement saying it “is confident in the accuracy of our reporting.”

Former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was fired in December, took to Twitter to push back against his denial. She wrote, “He ALWAYS used his personal iPhone in WH for calls even after being told over and over again about the security risk. He disliked his secure gov issued cell — he said it was slow and ‘buggy.’ ”

The report on Trump’s phone usage was met with alarm from Democratic lawmakers. “This is a big problem, if true,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday night on Twitter. “The intelligence community works hard to defend us against foreign espionage. The last thing we need is for the President to be jeopardizing national security through sheer carelessness.”