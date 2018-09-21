– President Donald Trump lashed out at Congress on Thursday for failing to deliver his long-promised border wall, unleashing a tweet that accused Democrats of “obstructing” border security and demanded that “REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!”

The trouble for Trump is that it’s his GOP allies — not just his political opponents — who have been standing in the way.

The same Republican lawmakers who rushed through the tax bill that Trump wanted, confirmed his first Supreme Court pick and are fighting to defend his second, and have remained largely deferential amid multiple scandals, have taken a different approach when it comes to one of Trump’s most memorable campaign promises — deeming the wall to be impractical, unrealistic and too costly.

“People can climb over the wall or go under the wall or through the wall. We’ve seen that in different places,” said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, explaining why a system of technology, infrastructure and personnel is preferable to a physical wall. “If it’s just unattended without sensors, without technology, without people, then it won’t work.”

Another powerful Republican, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby of Alabama, said he told Trump that funding a 2,000-mile-long wall could jeopardize money for the military and other core programs.

“Some things are reachable and some things aren’t,” he said he told Trump. “I’m committed to securing the borders, whatever it takes in this country; it’s something we haven’t done. But I’m also committed to funding the government.”

The GOP’s recalcitrance on the wall underscores the extent to which immigration and border issues continue to roil the party in the two years since Trump swept into office vowing to take a hard-line approach on the issue.

The idea of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border remains hugely popular among Trump’s core supporters with numerous candidates in this year’s midterms echoing Trump’s rhetoric.

But the issue is not as clear-cut for many other Republicans. Border state lawmakers face concerns from landowners and businesses that could be face disruption by the construction of a massive barrier. Others represent states and districts with large Hispanic electorates, while others say the idea risks funneling funds away from more essential government functions.

Republican leaders are now more focused on urging Trump to delay a fight for the wall than on fighting for it themselves. Congress is working to pass a short-term spending bill that would avert a government shutdown Oct. 1 and punt a showdown over wall funding into December, after the November midterms.

Republican leaders have been lobbying Trump to stick with their strategy, which would deliver a big increase in Pentagon spending. The president has speculated publicly that shutting down the government to get more wall money could be good politics, but Republicans fear a shutdown just ahead of the midterms would be disastrous. And Trump aides are telling him he will get more wall money after the election.

No one knows what Trump will do, and some White House officials have begun preparing a contingency plan for the partial shutdown that would occur if Trump vetoes the spending bill.