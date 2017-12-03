– President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on Sunday, defending himself after the guilty plea by his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, by charging that the bureau’s reputation was “in tatters — worst in history” and denying that he had told his first FBI director to end the Flynn investigation.

James Comey, the former FBI director, testified before Congress in May that Trump had asked him to drop the inquiry into Flynn one day after Trump had fired Flynn. Comey declined to do so, and the president fired him several months later.

In a 6:15 a.m. tweet Sunday, the president called Comey a liar and said the news media had spread falsehoods.

“I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!” Trump wrote.

The president’s comments came two days after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Flynn agreed to cooperate with Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian election interference.

In an extraordinary attack on the top law enforcement body in his own government, Trump accused the FBI and its career investigators of having a bias against him.

He said in a tweet that the agency’s reputation was in ruins because of Comey’s tenure, during which the FBI conducted what he called the “phony and dishonest” investigation into the private e-mail server used by his rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters — worst in History!” Trump wrote. “But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”

Trump’s efforts to shift the attention to Clinton after Flynn’s guilty plea began Saturday night, when he assailed the Justice Department.

“Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and ‘acid washed’ 33,000 Emails?” he wrote, referring to messages that Clinton’s lawyers had deemed unrelated to her government work. “No justice!”

On Sunday, the president also seized on revelations that earlier this summer Mueller reassigned one of his top investigators on the Russia inquiry because of concerns that the agent, Peter Strzok, had sent text messages that showed a bias against Trump.

“Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI ‘agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.’ Led Clinton Email probe,” Trump wrote, mentioning the “Fox & Friends” show. “Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge.”

Trump also retweeted two Twitter posts about Strzok, including one urging Christopher A. Wray, the current FBI director, to “clean house” at the agency because of the revelations about Strzok.

And for the second time in 12 hours, the president took note of ABC News’ decision to suspend Brian Ross, a top investigative reporter, after Ross erroneously reported Friday that Flynn would testify that the president had directed him to talk with Russians during the campaign. Flynn told investigators that he was directed to talk with Russians during the transition, after the election.

Reacting to a drop in the stock market after Ross’ erroneous report, Trump urged investors to sue ABC.

“People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused — many millions of dollars!” Trump wrote.

Two and a half hours after he began tweeting Sunday morning, he continued by quoting a news headline in all caps: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE.”