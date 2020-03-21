– During his 2016 campaign. Donald Trump’s advisers briefly tried to run through with him how he would address a large-scale disaster if he won. What, for instance, would he have done during Hurricane Katrina?

“I would have fixed that,” Trump replied with certitude, referring to the government’s bungled rescue and recovery efforts, according to a campaign official who was present for the exchange. “I would have come up with a much better response.”

How? He didn’t say. He just said it would have been better; advisers didn’t press him.

Trump is no stranger to crisis. He has spent a lifetime grappling with bankruptcy, fending off creditors, evading tax collectors, defending lawsuits, deflecting regulators, spinning reporters and dueling with estranged wives, usually coming out ahead, at least as he defines it. But these were crises of his own creation involving human ­adversaries he knew how to confront. Nothing in his background in business, entertainment or multiple marriages prepared him for the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s performance on the national stage in recent weeks has put on display the traits that Democrats and some Republicans consider so jarring: the profound need for praise, the propensity to blame others, the lack of empathy, the penchant for rewriting history, the disregard for expertise, the distortion of facts, the impatience with scrutiny or criticism. For years, skeptics expressed concern about how he would handle a genuine crisis threatening the nation, and now they know.

“When he’s faced a problem, he has sought to somehow cheat or fix the outcome ahead of time so that he could construct a narrative that showed him to be the winner,” said Michael D’Antonio, a Trump biographer. “And when it was all about feuds with other celebrities or contests over ratings or hotel branding, he could do that, and no one cared enough to really check. And the bluster and bragging worked.”

“But in this case,” D’Antonio added, “he tried that in the beginning, and you can’t brag or bluster your way out of people dying. And I think more than the suffering, the human suffering, it’s been the inexorable quality of the data that’s forced him to change.”

Only after viral projections grew more dire and markets began to tank did Trump shift tone and appear to take the threat more seriously, finally adopting a more aggressive set of policies to compel Americans to stay away from one another while trying to mitigate the economic damage.

Some in the public seem to have responded, with 55% of Americans approving of his handling of the crisis in a poll by ABC News and Ipsos released Friday, up from 43% the previous week. A Reuters poll, also conducted with Ipsos, put approval of his handling of the pandemic at 48%, up from 38% a couple weeks earlier, while surveys by the Economist and YouGov showed a smaller rise, from 41% to 45%.

But even as he has seemed to take the crisis more seriously, Trump has continued to make statements that conflicted with the government’s own public health experts and focused energy on blaming China, quarreling with reporters, claiming he knew that the coronavirus would be a pandemic even when he was minimizing its threat only a few weeks ago and congratulating himself for how he has managed a crisis he only recently acknowledged.

“We’ve done a phenomenal job on this,” he said the other day. Even Democratic governors agreed, he said. “I mean, they’re saying we’re doing a great job.” The next day he grew irritated when NBC’S Peter Alexander asked if he was giving Americans a “false sense of hope” by promising immediate delivery of a drug that experts said is not proven. Trump said he disagreed.

“Just a feeling,” he said. “You know, I’m a smart guy. I feel good about it.”

The White House rejects any criticism of the president as illegitimate.

“This great country has been faced with an unprecedented crisis, and while the Democrats and the media shamelessly try and destroy this president with a coordinated, relentless, biased political assault, President Trump has risen to fight this crisis head-on by taking aggressive historic action to protect the health, wealth and well-being of the American people,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Trump acted at the end of January to restrict travel from China, where the outbreak was first detected, and repeatedly points back to that decision, arguing that he saved lives as a result. But he resisted stronger action for weeks. Even as governors, mayors and businesses decided on their own to curb large gatherings and close down schools, restaurants and workplaces, Trump at first offered no guidance.

By his own account, Trump never imagined that he would be facing a pandemic, an invisible killer immune to bluster.

“In every previous occasion, he was facing a human being or groups of human beings,” said Gwenda Blair, author of a Trump family biography. “And obviously, the coronavirus, it’s not a person, can’t be bullied.”