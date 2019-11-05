The former executive director of the Minnesota Republican Party is joining President Donald Trump's re-election effort as Minnesota state director.

Kevin Poindexter's shift to the campaign was announced by the state party on Tuesday.

"Our organization is strengthened by these important moves and these new efforts help get us one step closer to a successful 2020," Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a prepared statement.

The hire comes as the president and his allies ramp up efforts to make Trump the first Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota since 1972. The campaign has hired at least 20 paid staff, with top officials pledging to spend $30 million. Trump, who lost the state by a narrow 1.5% margin in 2016, highlighted the push during an October campaign rally in Minneapolis.

Poindexter had served as executive director of the state party since May 2018, after a stint as the Minnesota state director for the Republican National Committee. State GOP officials confirmed his resignation from his previous post last week. Becky Alery, communications director of the state party, will succeed Poindexter as interim executive director.

At the state party's request, Trump will be the only choice on the ballot in Minnesota's Republican presidential primary, even though he's not the only candidate.