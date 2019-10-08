President Donald Trump called quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon to congratulate him after the Vikings’ 28-10 win against the Giants in New York, a team spokesperson confirmed.
The brief conversation included talk of Trump’s upcoming rally Thursday in Minneapolis, but Cousins is not planning to attend, the spokesperson confirmed. WCCO first reported the call.
Cousins previously accepted an invite to golf with Trump in June 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J., about an hour west of MetLife Stadium, where Cousins and the Vikings beat the Giants on Sunday.
Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
