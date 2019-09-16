– President Donald Trump vigorously defended Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday following a new allegation of sexual misconduct during the Supreme Court justice’s college years.

In a tweet, Trump called on the Justice Department to “come to Kavanaugh’s rescue” and accused critics of trying to deter the justice from rulings favorable to the administration. The president’s angry ripostes came a day after the New York Times reported that a male former classmate at Yale had told the FBI about witnessing an episode similar to, but separate from, an already publicized account by a female classmate, Deborah Ramirez, who said an inebriated Kavanaugh had thrust his penis in her face during a Yale party in the 1980s.

The authors of the New York Times story said Kavanaugh did not speak to them about the newly reported allegation.

Last year’s confirmation hearings were dominated by allegations that Kavanaugh, as a student at an elite prep school in the Washington suburbs, sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, then a younger girl who went to school nearby.

Despite compelling testimony by Ford, Kavanaugh vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and with the backing of the White House and Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., cemented the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

Backers of Trump and Kavanaugh quickly rallied to the defense of both men. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also appearing on “This Week,” said the newly surfaced allegation recalls the “shameful circus” of last year’s hearings. He predicted at “the next Democratic debate, they’ll all be saying impeach Kavanaugh, impeach Trump — there’s nobody they don’t want to impeach.”

On Twitter, Trump blasted “Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media” for targeting Kava­naugh and “talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment.”

“He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY,” Trump wrote. He also urged the justice to sue for libel. Trump accused Kavanaugh’s critics of acting out of unhappiness over high court rulings. “They are trying to influence his opinions,” he tweeted.