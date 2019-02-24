WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he'll host a July Fourth celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. And though the event he's calling "A Salute to America" is months away, he's boasting it'll be one of the city's biggest Independence Day gatherings ever.

Here's what seems to be known: Trump will give a speech and there'll be fireworks, expected to be the free annual holiday show from the National Park Service.

Here's what's not known: Who'll provide the entertainment and how it may fit in with the annual evening concert on the Capitol's West Lawn and the usual holiday parades.

Trump's past crowd estimates have drawn criticism. Trump claimed that up to 1.5 million people attended his inauguration at the Capitol and National Mall, but Park Service photographs undermined that claim.