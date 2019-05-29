– President Donald Trump was grousing about John Bolton, his national security adviser, at his Florida club not long ago. Guests heard Trump complaining about the advice he was getting and wondering if Bolton was taking him down a path he did not want to go.

For a president who runs hot and cold on nearly all of his advisers, private carping may not mean that much. But in recent days, the disconnect between Trump and Bolton has spilled over into public, sowing confusion around the world about U.S. foreign policy.

The disparity was on stark display during Trump's four-day visit to Japan that ended Tuesday after he contradicted Bolton on high-stakes confrontations with both Iran and North Korea. Trump declared that, unlike Bolton, he was not seeking regime change in Iran and he asserted that, contrary to what Bolton had said, recent North Korean missile tests did not violate U.N. resolutions.

In playing dove to Bolton's hawk, Trump may be simply keeping adversaries off balance. But questions about his relationship with his chief foreign policy coordinator have profound implications for the president as he tries to manage standoffs in Asia, the Middle East and South America without alienating U.S. allies.

"As the trip to Japan reminds us, these breakdowns and interpersonal dramas happen when a lot of other things are going on in the world," said John Gans, the author of "White House Warriors," a new history of the National Security Council and its role in military conflict.

Gans, who is critical of how Bolton has changed the way policy is decided, said that unlike domestic issues, the business of foreign affairs does not stop because of a political spat. "That's why all this interpersonal drama after Bolton broke the process is so dangerous." he said. "The question right now is who is filling the gap and how."

Trump's supporters, however, said too much was being made of the differences. Trump has often surrounded himself with advisers who do not agree and encourages the debate, they said. If the disparate messages keep Iran, North Korea and Venezuela uncertain of how far the U.S. will go, they added, that can work to Trump's benefit.

"Bolton is useful for him," said Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a group that advocates a tough approach to Iran. "Bolton is the über hawk from central casting. The North Koreans hate him. The Iranians hate him. Both regimes have gone after him — I think Bolton loves it, and I think the president does too. It opens up some diplomatic space for him to go back and forth between a very hard-line position and holding talks."

Trump chose Bolton as his third national security adviser last year. He previously served in multiple GOP administrations, most recently as President George W. Bush's ambassador to the United Nations.

With his trademark bushy mustache and sharp tongue, Bolton, 70, has been a leading national-security hawk for years, making a name for himself as a supporter of the Iraq war, a champion of U.S. sovereignty and an unrelenting critic of international organizations and arms control treaties. After leaving Bush's administration, he harshly criticized the 43rd president for going soft in negotiations with North Korea.

Trump picked Bolton in part as a reaction against the narrative that the current and retired generals in his administration were really running things, and in part to find a polar opposite of Bolton's predecessor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. It also helped that Bolton had the support of Sheldon Adelson, the casino mogul and Republican financier who has been a key backer of the president.

Unlike McMaster, Bolton figured out how to brief Trump in a more effective way, according to administration officials, but the two have never bonded on a personal level, which is so important in this White House.