WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is attending a dinner Tuesday night in Virginia organized by a super PAC.

Brian O. Walsh is the president of America First Action. He says the group is "extremely honored" to be hosting Trump as their "special guest, along with supporters and friends" of the organization.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the event will be held at a private residence in Virginia.

Both stressed the event is not a fundraiser and declined to provide additional details.

Trump ran his campaign promising to "drain the swamp" of Washington influence.

He frequently railed against super PACs, called them a "disaster waiting to happen" and saying they should be shut down.

The dinner will be Trump's second with members of the group this month.