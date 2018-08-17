SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — President Donald Trump flew into the Hamptons on Friday for a closed-door fundraiser hosted by one of his closest friends who is chairman of the iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog business.

Trump participated in a roundtable with high-dollar donors in Southampton before delivering remarks at a luncheon at a private residence.

Howard Lorber, a New York real estate executive who chairs Nathan's Famous, the hot dog fast-food chain familiar to many New Yorkers, hosted the fundraiser. Reporters were not allowed inside to hear the president's remarks.

The fundraiser benefits Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee between Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Trump's visit made the notoriously bad weekend summertime traffic in the Hamptons even worse. As he departed the event, the road leading in the opposite direction was at a total standstill, which gave some motorists an opportunity to get out of their cars to take pictures of Trump's motorcade.

He was headed to central New Jersey to spend another weekend at his private golf club. As he left the White House on Friday, Trump told reporters that his weekend in Bedminster was "going to be all work."