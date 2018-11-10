– President Donald Trump flew 3,800 miles to the French capital for ceremonies to honor the military sacrifice in World War I, hoping to take part in the kind of powerful ode to the bravery of the armed forces that he was unable to hold in Washington.

But on his first full day here, it rained on his substitute parade weekend.

Early Saturday, the White House announced Trump and the first lady had scuttled plans, due to bad weather, for their first stop in a series of weekend remembrance activities — a visit to the solemn Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, marking the ferocious Battle of Belleau Wood.

It was not completely clear why the Trumps were unable to attend. The cemetery is 50 miles from Paris. So perhaps the president was planning to travel on Marine One, which is occasionally grounded by the Secret Service.

But the sight of dignitaries arriving at other sites outside Paris, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, led some foreign policy analysts to speculate that the U.S. commander in chief just wasn't up for it.

"It's incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary — and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow," David Frum, who served as a speechwriter to former President George W. Bush, wrote in a series of tweets.

So began a weekend in which Trump seemed distracted and disengaged. Trump left Washington as the list of White House worries piled up: newly empowered Democrats, criticism of his pick for acting attorney general and backlash over his personal attacks against journalists.

Trump was in France in body, but appears unenthusiastic in spirit.

The White House said Chief of Staff John Kelly and Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford attended the Belleau ceremony in the Trumps' absence, but Frum suggested Trump could have tried to scramble a motorcade to keep his schedule.

Trump held a bilateral meeting with Macron, but the U.S. president appeared subdued, almost sullen, as Macron tried to mask growing tensions between them.

When Macron tried to pat Trump's thigh, the president ignored him and didn't acknowledge the touch or reciprocate it — a marked difference from their demonstrative power-grip handshakes and backslaps during previous meetings.

Trump is still planning to attend a ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday where more than 100 world leaders will pay homage to the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended the Great War.

But he won't really get a parade. The event will not feature tanks or missiles like the parade Trump had envisioned on the streets of Washington on Veterans Day, but canceled due to exorbitant costs.

And, after another scheduled visit to a ceremony on Sunday, the president plans to fly home just as Macron's Paris Peace Forum kicks off for three days of meetings aimed at galvanizing global action on shared challenges such as climate change.

Thomas Wright, a Europe expert at the Brookings Institution, noted that Trump announced he was going to France on a whim in August after abruptly canceling his order for the Pentagon to stage a parade.

The Peace Forum was intended "a bit as a counterpoint to 'America first,' " Wright said, referring to Trump's nationalist foreign policy in which he has unsettled allies on trade and defense. "Now they have this weird situation of Trump being there [in Paris] but the forum going against everything he and [national security adviser John] Bolton stand for. … My impression is that he's going to pretend like it's not happening."